A YOUNG man has been assaulted by a man in a car in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened on Danebury Drive, opposite the junction with Viking Road, at about 6.45pm on Tuesday and involved an unknown adult man in a grey car.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," said a spokesman.

"In particular, we are appealing for information/cctv of the grey car in the area at the time."

Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for Peter Maw, email Peter.Maw@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no NYP-03032020-0437.