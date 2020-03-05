COUNCILLORS in York have expressed concerns after a popular York nursery voiced fears about its future.

As The Press reported earlier this week, Claire Rigden, the head teacher of the oldest nursery school in York has called on the Government to make a long term commitment to funding.

Claire Rigden, who is head teacher at St Paul’s Nursery School in Holgate, city’s only Local Authority maintained nursery, said currently her funding pledge runs out in July next year and beyond that the future looks uncertain.

A 27,000 strong petition was handed over in Downing Street on Monday (March 2) calling for more money for the country’s 389 state nursery schools. It calls on the government to make a commitment to funding nursery schools in its Spring budget.

After confirmation of nursery closures at The Crescent and Priory Street, ward councillors say there is a serious risk that nursery places will be inadequate on the west side of the city centre and into Holgate.

Holgate’s Cllr Kallum Taylor knows many parents with children at the nursery who would be affected if the long term funding problem cannot be resolved.

He said: “I’m sure there will be a great deal of anxiety amongst Holgate parents and carers with children at the nursery but I hope the Government will listen to what the petition is telling Ministers about the need for a long term funding solution. There is no justification to have this uncertainty hanging over the nursery simply because it comes under the council rather than being a private provider.

“Not only do parents and carers value the quality of teaching and care provided at St Paul’s, but any need for them to move providers in the future could cause havoc with such limited provision in the area.”

Heworth Cllr Bob Webb said: “Early years learning improves children’s outcomes later in life, improves their ability to communicate with others and develops social skills too. Children thrive when they have stability and this is especially important in their early years when they are taking their first independent steps in life with time spent away from parents and carers. It’s difficult to overstate the impact a nursery closure has on children and their parents and carers.

“St Paul’s Nursery School has been a fantastic provider of early years education for young children in Holgate and beyond for so long, and its long term funding position must be addressed.

“I will be writing to the council’s executive member for education to ensure the council is making the case to Government for long term stable funding for St Paul’s Nursery School.”

Mrs Rigden said the nursery opened on December 1 1936 and was gifted to the local authority by the Rowntree family. It caters for children aged three - five and is tucked away in a grade two listed building in the corner of St Paul’s Square in Holgate.

The nursery, which is already full up to a year in advance, employs 24 staff and Mrs Rigden said they already supplement their income by providing breakfast and after school clubs for older children.

St Paul’s also relies on extra cash from City of York Council as it is the only nursery in York to have enhanced provision for children with special educational needs and the rest is made up in charges for things like the additional clubs they provide.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of maintained nursery schools and the valuable services they provide. We are providing around £60 million of supplementary funding for maintained nursery schools during the 2020-21 financial year and are committed to funding for these settings in the longer term.”