AN URGENT appeal has been launched to find a missing man in North Yorkshire.



Derek Spray was last seen at his home address in Wistow, Selby, at 8am on Tuesday, March 3.

Mr Spray, 75, was then seen in his car, a white VW Passat registration YX64 TYD, on CCTV leaving Tesco at Clifton Moor in York shortly after 2.30pm that same day. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since then and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Spray is described as a white man of slim build, 5ft 6” tall and has a Yorkshire accent. He is clean shaven with blue eyes and wears glasses when driving. Derek has a feeding tube from his nose to his stomach which is immediately visible. He has a skull tattoo on his right lower forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a logo on, blue jeans and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Mr Spray is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room.