PUBLIC Health England has tonight outlined its plans after a York resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr Will Morton, Consultant in Health Protection with the organisation, said it was contacting people who had had close contact with a presumed positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in the York area.

"The case is a resident of York who recently travelled to Italy," he said.

"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the individual.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”