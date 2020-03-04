ANY close contacts the new coronavirus patient in York may have had are being "followed up" by health chiefs, it was confirmed tonight.

City of York Council chiefs issued a joint statement after it was revealed today (Wednesday) that there was a fresh case of coronavirus in the city.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader the council, said: “First and foremost, I would like to wish the individual a speedy recovery and thank all the health professionals working hard to support our communities.

"It has been confirmed that the individual has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Northern Italy.

"The individual has followed all necessary health advice, so there is a low risk of the virus being transferred. Any close contacts are being followed up by Public Health England.

“We continue to be in close contact with partners across York and North Yorkshire, including health agencies, to receive specialist advice so that the City of York and North Yorkshire remain a safe place to live, work and visit.

"We are confident that all the relevant services in the city and county are well-equipped and ready to respond. The safety of residents is a priority for both the Council and Public Health England.”

The new case is the city's third - following the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK back in January.

Two people who are members of the same family were staying at StayCity hotel, close to York Barbican, on January 29, when they became unwell and were taken to hospital.

It emerged later that one of the pair was a student at the University of York. They were both later discharged from hospital.

In tonight's joint statement after the latest case, Sharon Stoltz, the council's director for public health, added: “York and North Yorkshire are well prepared.

“Robust infection control measures are in place and we are continuing to work closely with health partners, including Public Health England and the Department for Health and Social Care as well as partners across York and North Yorkshire.

“This individual has tested positive after developing symptoms following travel to northern Italy and they followed all necessary health advice so there is a low risk of the virus being transferred.

“There are important steps people can take to stop the spread of any infection such as washing hands regularly but especially after coughing and sneezing, cover the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when sneezing, coughing, wiping or blowing your nose.

“There are important steps people can take to stop the spread of any infection, by maintaining good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene measures."

People are advised to:

• Wash hands regularly but especially after coughing and sneezing

• Cover the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when sneezing, coughing, wiping or blowing your nose - think ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it!’

• Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol rub. Please do this for more than 20 seconds.

• Don’t share cups, cutlery without washing them in detergent first

• Go to www.gov.uk/coronavirus for further information. Contact NHS 111 if you have been to an affected country, or been in contact with a confirmed case, and have symptoms.

Ms Stoltz added: “The risk to individuals living and working in this area is low and the City of York and North Yorkshire remain very much open for business.”