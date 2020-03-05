OFSTED says there are "significant weaknesses" in the way City of York Council supports children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Inspectors said parents told them they had to be "pushy" and "dogged" to ensure their child's needs were identified and supported.

And that access to child and adolescent mental health services is an "ongoing concern" - with waiting times being too long.

But they praised some initiatives - including training sessions the authority runs to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorder and the 4 Community Cafe which works with vulnerable parents.

However Ofsted told the council it must produce a written statement of action because of "significant weaknesses in the area's practice".

Labour councillor Bob Webb said: "A strong theme running throughout the report is the absence of strong cross-agency working that is responsive to the needs of children and their families, and this is a real worry.

"And a lack of involvement of children and their families in co-producing services with professionals that work for them is an obvious area requiring more attention going forward.

“As councillors, many of us are well aware of the problems preventing children and young people gaining timely appointments for child and adolescent mental health services and I’m pleased this problem has been clearly identified, in the hope that it might lead to some added focus and resource, particularly given the very high rates of admissions to hospital in York amongst young people for self-harm. And I very much hope the obligation to prepare a ‘written statement of action’ for Oftsed will lead to a raft of improvements in this crucial area of the council’s and its partners’ work as a priority.

“Only several months after the previous damning Ofsted report on services supporting children in need of help and protection, this report appears every bit as bad for the Liberal Democrat-led council, reflecting a lack of focus on the council’s core, statutory responsibilities."

Amanda Hatton, director of children's services at the council, said ensuring that all children and young people have the best start in life is the priority.

She said: “I’m particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised our aspirations to improve the support and services for children and young people in the city and to promote a culture that supports innovation and development of services.

“However, I also welcome the inspectors’ comments about areas that need further improvement, including improving joined-up working across education, health and care to ensure that more services are jointly commissioned and co-produced with children and young people and their families.

“We will continue to work closely with partners across the city, including the young people and their parents, to provide the high quality services they need and deserve.

“I’m pleased that the inspectors highlighted a number of areas of good practice in York including the academic outcomes achieved by children with SEND; the support available for special educational needs and disabilities coordinators in the city and the quality of the city’s portage service, which supports pre-school children with SEND and their families.

“Ensuring that all the children and young people in the city, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), have the best start in life is a council priority."