A POPULAR Italian street food business is set to reopen at a new location in the city centre this week.
Friends Alessandro Venturi and Robin George used to run A'Roma in Shambles Market.
But on Friday they will open their new venture at Spark York.
The pair said they will be serving up "traditional Italian food, pasta and wine, homemade bread for some special bruschette, fried bites and sweets" when they open tomorrow, Friday.
And that they are looking forward to welcoming their customers.
The duo, who grew up in Rome together, were pursuing different careers in England, but they decided that York would be an ideal place to reignite their love for cooking by opening the business together.
Alessandro - who was mentored by Michelin-starred chef, Vitantonio Lombardo and worked in kitchens across Europe - said a love for cooking runs in his family.