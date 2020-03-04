A PERSON in York has tested positive for coronavirus, councillors have been told.

Sharon Stolz, director of public health at City of York Council, said yesterday that one positive case of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the city of York.

She said the case had come about as a result of travel to northern Italy, and the individual had followed all necessary health advice and self-isolated at home.

She said there was therefore a very low risk of the virus having transferred to anyone in York.

She told a meeting of the health and wellbeing board: “The treatment really depends on supporting people with their symptoms.

“The majority of people will have an unpleasant illness and the majority will recover.

“Just as for winter flu, there are some people who are more susceptible to becoming more sick.”

The news came after the UK had seen its biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 85 people now confirmed to have the virus.

York saw the UK’s first two confirmed cases of the virus a month ago when two people staying at StayCity aparthotel, believed to be Chinese nationals, were taken away by paramedics in hazmat suits and subsequently tested positive.

It emerged later that one of the pair was a student at the University of York. They were both later discharged from hospital and thanked the NHS for the care they had received, and they are not thought to have passed the illness on to anyone else in the city.

Meanwhile, hand sanitiser gels have sold out in York city centre stores as concerns grow about the coronavirus - despite sales being rationed at some outlets.

Shelves which normally stock sanitiser gels at Boots’ main store in Coney Street were completely empty yesterday afternoon, and Superdrug in Market Street had also sold out.

Signs at Boots said hand sanitisers were currently limited to two per customer, adding: “Help us to support as many people as possible to keep their hands clean this winter.”

A member of staff said fresh supplies were coming in each morning but quickly selling out despite the rationing.

A spokeswoman for Boots said it had seen an increase in sales of hand sanitisers but the company still had stock available in its warehouses for stores and online, with more stock arriving in stores each day.

“I can confirm that there is currently a limit of two hand sanitisers per customer to ensure as many people as possible have access to them,” she said.“We are also giving customers advice on how they can prevent catching a virus.”