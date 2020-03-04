A "TRULY inspirational" York cricketer has lost his battle against cancer.

Spin bowler Dan Woods, 32, of Clifton Moor, was captain of York Cricket Club until he fell ill last winter.

Club chairman Dr Nigel Durham has paid tribute to him, praising the "amazing" bravery he had shown over the past 14 months.

He said Dan joined the club in October 2008, making his debut in 2009, and over the next 10 years won seven Yorkshire League and Yorkshire Premier League North titles, five as captain, also leading the 1st XI to the ECB National Knockout trophy in 2012.

“His bowling feats were unsurpassed in the club’s history, taking all 10 wickets at Castleford in 2013 with a single season league record of 91 wickets,” he said. “For a season he even opened the batting with the determination, tenacity, and the courage he exhibited throughout his latest battle.

“He was truly inspirational on and off the field, and while his drive and commitment were witnessed on the pitch, his sportsmanship and the way he treated others was revered by all.

“He was a leader of people, who could 'walk with kings – nor lose the common touch', epitomised further by the accolades he went on to receive as an outstanding teacher at both St Peter’s school and Cundall Manor.”

He said ‘Woodsy’ was also an amazing coach to so many children, who would miss his friendly rapport with them.

“He had a gift with people and touched so many hearts in a life that was far too brief.

“He will be remembered throughout York, Cheshire, and none more than at Clifton Park, the home of York Sports Club, where his passion and support for all sport will never be forgotten.

“The bravery he showed throughout the last 14 months, with the remarkable Heather at his side holding his hand tight, is nothing short of ‘amazing’- a word he used a lot. Dan Woods certainly was.”

Dan, who taught at St Peter’s School and St Olave’s in Bootham, York, and previously Cundall Manor, Thirsk, told The Press last September how he had undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed as suffering from an oesophageal tumour.

He said he didn’t have a lifestyle tending to lead to such a cancer developing, such as smoking or drinking heavily, but there was a family history of stomach cancer and there appeared to be a genetic link.

He had been trying to live as normal a life as possible. “Some of my experiences since my diagnosis have been the happiest in my life,” he said. “I have spent a lot of time with people with whom I am really close, my wife, my friends and my family.”

He thanked fellow cricketers, York Hospital staff, York Against Cancer and his wife and family for their “amazing” backing as he had dealt with the tough diagnosis and treatment.

“My wife Heather has also been unbelievable, incredibly strong and positive,” he said. He also praised Dr Durham for always being there at the other end of the phone for him.

l Dan’s family has set up a fundraising page in his memory for York Hospital’s Magnolia Centre, which provided him with care and support throughout his illness, available at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/magnolia-york