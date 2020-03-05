THE restoration of York's historic Guildhall has been set back - after bad weather and high river levels caused delays.

A crane was installed on a barge on the river alongside the building in January - to help with heavy lifting involved in the project.

Bad weather in February has caused delays - but other issues on site have also caused problems according to a City of York Council report.

It says new structural discoveries - reported in November - have complicated the design. But that the contractors had anticipated that there may be some risks in the project.

The report says: "By December further issues with river levels affecting the timing of the crane erection and further risks were highlighted in reporting although at that stage still the overall impact was being actively managed.

"As we moved into January the erection of the site crane was achieved, representing a key project milestone and the revised underpinning work progressed well.

"Issues were recorded but progress was improved.

"Unfortunately February has brought further issues and timescale problems with completion of the underpinning work – obstructions to pile driving and exceptional weather events with high river levels impacting the river logistics (muck removal from site by barge)."

It adds that the March update will include information about the impact of these setbacks and work taking place to resolve them.

And that demolition of the annexe is also set to take place this month.

The £20m restoration project will see conference rooms, offices and a cafe and restaurant created at the complex.

Plans to regenerate the landmark were first confirmed in July 2013. A board meets monthly to report on progress at the site, according to a report.