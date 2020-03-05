PUPILS at schools across York and North Yorkshire are celebrating World Book Day today (March 5).

Youngsters at Yearsley School in Huntington are getting a special present to mark the occasion - a bundle of new books for their library, donated by Morrisons Foss Islands store.

The books were gifted to the school thanks to a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust. Working together, the charities aim to encourage 125,000 children from local communities discover a love of reading.

The books are being presented to pupils by Wendy Davis, community champion at Morrisons in York, who said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to donate these new books to a local school. There’s a great selection of books, so every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

This donation is part of a wider national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, which is working to fill the bookshelves of 492 primary school libraries and reading spaces local to Morrisons branches all over the country with a collection of colourful, exciting and engaging new books published by Penguin Random House. This grant was awarded to the National Literacy Trust following their research which shows that children who enjoy reading and use their school library perform better in school and are happier with their lives.

The bundle will include a copy of Little Badman and the Invasion of the Killer Aunties by children’s author Humza Arshad, who is also an ambassador for the partnership.