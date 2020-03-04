A NORTH Yorkshire football club whose future was in doubt after its ground was flooded four times in three weeks says there is finally “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Tadcaster Albion’s pitch and clubhouse were flooded following last month’s storms and the club feared this could be its last season. It is estimated that the club needs £40,000 for repairs and replacements.

Albion has applied for financial help towards the repairs from the Football Foundation and has raised more than £7,300 through its Just Giving page (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savetafc) for its Flood Relief Fund.

Help from supporters and football fans has been received from far and wide. Legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has donated a pair of limited edition gloves for auctioning.

Club press officer John Clothier said: “The club continues to be overwhelmed by the generosity it has received.

“Most recently, local business, The Retro Hut, has agreed to make and distribute a number of personalised ‘Taddy’ items such as ceramic mugs, phone cases, coasters, beach towels etc with the profits going towards the Flood Relief Fund.

“Our last opponents at the Global Stadium before the floods, Dunston FC, has, through its supporters, donated £100. We cannot thank both enough along with everyone else who has set us on the path to recovery.”

On Monday, Albion began work on drying out and cleaning its clubhouse after the flood water had receded.

This Friday work on the exterior of the stadium will take place and the club hopes to see as many volunteers as possible from 1pm for the clean-up.

John added: “At last there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Just a few weeks ago the future of Tadcaster Albion seemed in considerable doubt.

“As well as the damage caused to the ground, the buildings and the equipment, there has been no revenue stream from home matches.

“However, with the financial situation improving through the Flood Relief Fund, the club is planning to get back on track with its first home league game since early February when league leaders Workington Town visit on March 14.”

John said that while the immediate repairs will enable the club to fulfil its matches this season, much work will still need to be carried out during the forthcoming months.

“It remains vital that we meet our targets for the Flood Relief Fund,” John commented.

He said discussions with the Football Foundation and other funding organisations are ongoing to “hopefully ensure that, in conjunction with work on the flood barriers, the club is never put in such an onerous situation again.”

On March 11, the club is hosting an evening with former Manchester United and Leeds United star Lee Sharpe at Scarthingwell Golf Club.

Tickets, which include a pie and pea supper, cost £25 each and the event will start at 7.30pm.

Call Charlie on 07388 227414, Dave on 07981 772085 for tickets, or email info@tadalbion.com

Albion’s home match against Widnes scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed due to time constraints but the club will instead travel to Merseyside to play Marine.