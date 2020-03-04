POLICE are appealing for motorists who use a distinctive bridge over the River Ure to help in the search for a missing 81-year-old man from near York.
Brian Warriss was last seen at his home in Aldwark, north of York, at about 4.45pm on Sunday.
Despite extensive police searches, he has not yet been found. Searches are continuing today.
Aldwark Toll Bridge links the communities of Great and Little Ouseburn on the west bank of the Ure with Aldwark on the east. It is used by motorists to avoid a 25-mile round trip to the next crossing.
Officers particularly want to hear from anyone who may have used the bridge on Sunday afternoon, and has information that could assist the search for Mr Warriss. Even if they are not local to the area, they may have sightings or dashcam footage that could be extremely important.
Mr Warriss is of slim build, and has blue eyes and a grey moustache. He was wearing a red fleece top, navy blue trousers and a red hat.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police urgently on 101 and speak to the force control room. Quote reference 12200036416.
