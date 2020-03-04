POLICE are appealing for witnesses after reports a bird of prey was shot in North Yorkshire.
A hen harrier is believed to have been shot near White Syke Hill approximately 3km south east of the North Yorkshire village of Keasden not far from Malham Cove.
A member of the public witnessed an incident which they believed was the shooting of a male bird.
The incident occurred on moorland at about 5.30pm on Friday, October 18, last year, but police have only now put out an appeal.
Officers have been conducting active enquiries and a man has been interviewed in connection with the investigation.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference number: 12190193431.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.