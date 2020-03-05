THE three leaders of a family crime syndicate have to hand over nearly £800,000 or face at least another four years in jail.

Alfred Philip Dear and his sons Alfred and Levi Dear, along with eight other members of their drug gang, were jailed for more than 100 years over a year ago.

Now a court has heard details of the profits the trio made from running a huge heroin operation in York and Malton.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC, who sentenced the gang, heard that the father, now 46, made £414,805.90, and between them the sons Alfred, now 27, and Levi, now 25, made £376,275.90.

He ordered that the father hand over £414,805 within three months or have four years and six months added to the 21-year sentence he was given at Leeds Crown Court.

The father went on the run after he skipped bail halfway through his trial. He was convicted in his absence of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and had previously been convicted of a JCB raid on an East Yorkshire ATM.

Last month, following a nationwide search and the offer of a £5,000 reward issued by police, the man dubbed 'York's most wanted criminal' was arrested in Swaffham, a village near Norfolk, by a police constable.

Alfred Philip Dear was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, February 24, to a three-month consecutive jail term - on top of the 21-year sentence he had already been ordered to serve.

The sons are each serving 12-year sentences after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and Levi also admitted possessing criminal cash.

Each son will have four years added to their sentence if between them they do not hand over £376,275.90 in the next three months. The asset confiscation orders were made at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

In 2018, the same court heard how the three, led by the father, ran a network of couriers and dealers from their homes in Outgang Lane and James Street Caravan sites for 10 months.

It had a turnover of tens of thousands of pounds a month.

All three Dears will be subject to serious crime prevention orders restricting their activities for five years after they finish their sentences.

A third son police say was involved in the gang, died before he could be charged.