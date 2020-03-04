TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known York teacher and rugby coach who led the ‘City Boys’ out at Wembley prior to a Rugby League Challenge Cup.

Stanley Norman was born in Widnes, to Sidney, an accountant and Freida Norman, who owned a hairdresser in 1931.

He was an outstanding rugby player who shone in a Wade Deacon Grammar School 1st XV Team which went unbeaten for 3 years and brimmed with future Lancashire and England rugby internationals including two future British Lions (Pat Quinn and Reg Higgins). He played for Waterloo RUFC 1st XV as a 17-year-old schoolboy and represented Public School Wanderers XV and subsequently various Army sides during his National Service. He was also an extremely successful 220/440 yard sprinter who represented Lancashire and Army teams, a cross country runner, a cricketer, swimmer and tennis player. A keen scout he became a Kings Scout and represented British Scouting at the World Scouting Jamboree in 1946.

During National Service he joined the Royal Army Ordnance Corps as an ammunition examiner reaching the rank of Sergeant and winning the prestigious McArthur Cup as the best bomb disposal student within the British Army in 1951. It was during National Service that a horrific accident caused him to lose his leg below the knee. Following recovery he decided to follow a career in teaching and began his love affair with York when he joined St John’s College in 1953 studying a Certificate of Education.

After graduation he worked as a primary class teacher at Carr School before leaving in 1959 to teach in the British Army Education Services System in Monchengladbach, Germany. On return in 1966 he joined the staff at Knavesmire School, becoming the deputy head before his retirement in 1985.

His son, Malcolm, said: "Dad was an inspirational teacher much-loved by the children who he would coach through their 11 plus studies and an extremely popular member of staff who particularly enjoyed mentoring student teachers. He was a keen member of the National Association of Teachers and became the Yorkshire President for the NAS/UWT in 1978-80 and subsequently chairman.

"He never looked at himself as disabled and enjoyed outward bounds taking multiple 6th Year classes to outdoor pursuits weeks in Staithes and Pateley Bridge encouraging his pupils to try climbing, abseiling and caving.

"He continued to coach rugby teams, both school boys and adults including the British Army of the Rhine XV and was the founder of the York Schools Under 11’s Team. He was enormously proud to lead the ‘City Boys’ out at Wembley for a curtain raiser game prior to the 1978 Rugby League Challenge Cup. He organised and ran for a number of years a Yorkshire Schools U18 Floodlit Competition at Headingly Rugby Union Club and was subsequently a selector for England Students XV and England U21 XV and was extremely proud to spot and promote several future England Rugby Internationals for early representative honours."

In addition to sport his other love was folk music, teaching the guitar to many of his pupils, performing at numerous events notably at The Lowther and The Barge. He was set up and compered the York Folk Club at the York Art Centre introducing such varied acts as Jasper Carrott and Ralph McTell. He also was the organizer and compere of the first York International Folk Festival in 1979 with acts coming from Austria, Greece, France and the UK.

He was a member of St Olave’s Church Marygate and St Mary’s, Bishophill, where he was a church warden for many years.

He met and married Barbara Wilkins while teaching at Carr School in 1957 who survives him as do his children Sally, a clinical nurse specialist in paediatric endocrinology at Sheffield Children’s hospital and Malcolm, a global chief information security Officer. Stanley died peacefully at Amarna House in York on February 25 aged 89. His funeral will be at York Crematorium on March 18 at 1.40 pm.

He never looked at himself as disabled and enjoyed outward bounds taking multiple 6th Year classes to outdoor pursuits weeks in Staithes and Pateley Bridge encouraging his pupils to try climbing, abseiling and caving. He continued to coach rugby teams, both school boys and adults including the British Army of the Rhine XV and was the founder of the York Schools Under 11’s Team and was enormously proud to lead the ‘City Boys’ out at Wembley for a curtain raiser game prior to the 1978 Rugby League Challenge Cup.

Stanley Arthur Norman 1931-2020

Stanley was born in Widnes, now Cheshire, (although he always referred to it as being Lancashire) to Sidney, an accountant and Freida Norman, who owned a hairdresser on 13 August 1931.

He was an outstanding rugby player who shone in a Wade Deacon Grammar School 1st XV Team which went unbeaten for 3 years and brimmed with future Lancashire and England rugby internationals including two future British Lions (Pat Quinn and Reg Higgins). He played for Waterloo RUFC 1st XV as a 17-year-old schoolboy and represented Public School Wanderers XV and subsequently various Army sides during his National Service. He was also an extremely successful 220/440 yard sprinter who represented Lancashire and Army teams, a cross country runner, a cricketer, swimmer and tennis player. A keen scout he became a Kings Scout and represented British Scouting at the World Scouting Jamboree in 1946.

During National Service he joined the Royal Army Ordnance Corps as an ammunition examiner reaching the rank of Sergeant and winning the prestigious McArthur Cup as the best bomb disposal student within the British Army in 1951. It was during National Service that a horrific accident caused him to lose his leg below the knee. Following convalescence and recovery he decided to follow a career in teaching and thus began his love affair with York when he joined St John’s College in 1953 studying a Certificate of Education. On graduation he worked as a primary class teacher at Carr School before leaving in 1959 to teach in the British Army Education Services System in Monchengladbach, Germany. On return in 1966 he joined the staff at Knavesmire School, becoming the Deputy Head before his retirement in 1985. He was an inspirational teacher much loved by the children who he would coach through their 11 plus studies and an extremely popular member of staff who particularly enjoyed mentoring Student Teachers during their Teaching Practice. He was a keen member of the National Association of Teachers and became the Yorkshire President for the NAS/UWT in 1978-80 and subsequently the Chairman.

He never looked at himself as disabled and enjoyed outward bounds taking multiple 6th Year classes to outdoor pursuits weeks in Staithes and Pateley Bridge encouraging his pupils to try climbing, abseiling and caving. He continued to coach rugby teams, both school boys and adults including the British Army of the Rhine XV and was the founder of the York Schools Under 11’s Team and was enormously proud to lead the ‘City Boys’ out at Wembley for a curtain raiser game prior to the 1978 Rugby League Challenge Cup. He organised and ran for a number of years a Yorkshire Schools U18 Floodlit Competition at Headingly Rugby Union Club and was subsequently a selector for England Students XV and England U21 XV and was extremely proud to spot and promote several future England Rugby Internationals for early representative honours.

In addition to sport his other love was folk music, teaching the guitar to many of his pupils, performing at numerous events notably at The Lowther and The Barge. He was set up and compered the York Folk Club at the York Art Centre introducing such varied acts as Jasper Carrott and Ralph McTell. He also was the organizer and compere of the first York International Folk Festival in 1979 with acts coming from Austria, Greece, France and the UK.

He was a regular member of the St Olave’s Church Marygate and subsequently St Mary’s, Bishophill where he was a Church Warden for many years.

He met and married Barbara Wilkins whilst teaching at Carr School in 1957 who survives him as do his children Sally, a clinical nurse specialist in pediatric endocrinology at Sheffield Children’s hospital and Malcolm, a Global Chief Information Security Officer. Stanley died peacefully at Amarna House, York on February 25 aged 89 and his funeral will be at York Crematorium on 18 March at 1.40 pm.