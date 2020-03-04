POLICE issued 'direction to disperse' orders to youths after anti-social behaviour in Acomb's Front Street last night and took to Twitter to appeal to parents.
North Yorkshire Police York South team tweeted: "We have just issued 4 youths Directions To Disperse notices after ASB on Front Street. All have been directed to return home."
A couple of hours before this, the team wrote on Twitter: "Once again due to the reports of ASB in Front Street we have had a Direction to Disperse authorised. PARENTS if you believe your children are in the area of Front Street and Foxwood please ring them and ask what they are doing. It’s not just our responsibility!
