A CAR caught fire after crashing in a village in the Selby district.

It happened just before midnight last night in Biggin.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was a single vehicle collision "that resulted in a car fire."

There were no reports of any injuries, the service added.

Fire crews from Selby and Tadcaster attended the scene.

They put out the fire using one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.