A £405m rescue takeover bid for cash-strapped Sirius Minerals has been voted through.
The company building a £4bn mine under the North York Moors is to be sold to mining giant Anglo American following a crunch vote of shareholders.
A tense meeting of shareholders was held yesterday in London with security guards monitoring proceedings.
Investors narrowly voted in favour of the deal, paving the way for the UK’s first major deep mine in 40 years to go ahead.
Sirius chairman Russell Scrimshaw said yesterday evening: “The positive outcome from today’s meeting secures a return for shareholders, and provides greater certainty in terms of safeguarding the project, protecting the jobs of our employees, and allowing the community, region and the UK to continue to benefit from the project.”
The vote which needed support from 75 per cent of the shares by value to go ahead won 80 per cent support. It also needed a majority of individual voting investors and received 62 per cent support.
