ONE of York’s biggest employers has upgraded its systems to allow for more staff to work from home if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.
Aviva says it has ‘robust plans in place’ to ensure it would be able to continue serving its customers in case of an office lock-down.
“We have capable IT systems to ensure more colleagues can work remotely if it became necessary, and we have also invested in enhancing health and hygiene across our offices,” said a spokeswoman.
“Whilst so far all our customer facing offices remain operative, we are prepared for mass quarantine or enforced restricted access to key locations where services are provided.”
She said the insurance giant, which employs about 2,000 people in York - at offices near Lendal Bridge and at Monks Cross - had also suspended international business travel to and from high-risk locations and restricted all other business travel in the UK and to international offices.
“We have given clear guidance to employees who have been travelling to countries classified as high-risk by WHO to inform their managers and if they show symptoms or feel unwell on their return they should contact the NHS and work from home for 14 days.”