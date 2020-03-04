NESTLÉ says it is putting in place various biosecurity measures to tackle coronavirus at its factories, offices and distribution centres, including its York complex.
A spokeswoman said it was working with its supply chain, distribution and retail partners to ensure the continued production and delivery of products. She added that the company was asking employees worldwide not to travel internationally for business purposes up to March 15.
Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Police has said that while it was not anticipating a worst-case scenario, it was preparing for it.
Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: “If required, we have tried and tested plans that ensure continuity of policing during times of capacity issues or increased demand. These plans can include mutual aid, changing shift patterns and the use of the Special Constabulary.”
