YORK city centre has suffered another blow with news that a bank branch is to close later this year.

Virgin Money's premises on the junction of New Street and Davygatet will shut on August 10.

Customers will be able to move across to the current Yorkshire Bank in Coney Street, which will be re-branded as Virgin Money.

A total of 52 bank branches are to close across the country.

Virgin Money, which merged with Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank back in 2018, said the closures reflected the way that customers were using services now, with more now opting for online banking in favour of using traditional bank branch services.

It said it would find alternative roles for staff whose jobs were at risk, either within other stores locally, or elsewhere in the group, wherever possible.

It said the branch closures would enable the bank to ensure it had a network that was “fit for the future”, and was reflective of how customers want to use its services.

The York branch premises are situated next to the former Debenhams department store in Davygate, which has been lying empty since closing in December.

The Press revealed earlier this week that New Look's store in Parliament Street and Show Zone in High Ousegate are both set to close, while Shuropody in Feasegate has already shut.