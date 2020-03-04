A NEW group of the Institute of Directors has been launched in York to bring together business leaders in the city.

IoD York will hold regular social and networking events, with speakers from different sectors within the city, such as rail and innovation.

It is a sub-branch of the IoD North Yorkshire, and part of a national body which supports business leaders and directors, and represents their views when lobbying decision-makers in the region and nationally.

Members receive a range of support to build their own success, including access to information, training, expertise and networking opportunities.

The IoD North Yorkshire has historically been based in Harrogate which has more than 10,500 business, according to IoD figures. Of these, 705 have more than 20 employees while York has just over 9,000 businesses, of which 905 have teams larger than 20.

Nick Bradley, an ambassador for IoD York, said that with 200 more bigger businesses in York than Harrogate, it made sense to do more in the city.

"We have a good strong membership base within York and we want to provide them with more opportunities and events to network with each other and to help grow their businesses."

He said all events in York would be open to both members and non members, while membership is open to directors of all sizes and sectors.

"While the majority of our members own or run relatively significantly-sized businesses, those running or owning a business without a board of directors find the network useful to give them an opportunity to bounce ideas round that they wouldn't normally have."

Nick is the founder of Mandala Leaders, working with business leaders and clients, including the Cabinet Office and NHS, to achieve more with much less stress.

Fellow IoD ambassador Ian Garner, who previously worked for Bupa Healthcare, said the group was not in competition with other established organisations in York. Instead, it aims to help people be better directors and have good governance in their business, said Ian.

"The Chamber of Commerce and CBI are for businesses and organisations whereas the IoD is for individuals so we complement each other."

Ian is also a patron of ExportExchange, which helps businesses within the Leeds City Region and beyond to increase exports, grow revenues and create jobs.

Nick added: "We are delighted to be support by The Principal hotel who are hosting many of our events."

The first IoD York event is from 5.30pm, on Wednesday, March 18, for a social meet-up at the Principal Hotel.

For further event details visit iod.com