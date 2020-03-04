You probably feel you've seen enough rain and flooding to last a lifetime. And who could blame you? Still, we make no apologies for reproducing this photograph, which we found in our archive.

It was taken on December 30, 1978, by the Evening Press's then chief photographer Fred Spencer from an obliging Army helicopter. York had flooded - and then suffered a heavy snowfall. As a result, in Fred's photograph, you have the curious contrast of buildings capped with a bright fall of new snow, set against a city that is pretty much inundated.