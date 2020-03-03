A YORK-BORN singer-songwriter is heading back to her roots for a sell out gig in her home city later this month.

Twinnie is playing The Crescent on March 22 - Mother’s Day - and is delighted to be homeward bound.

The country/pop singer, who normally divides her time between London and Nashville is a former Joseph Rowntree School girl and used to live in Haxby Road.

As a teenager, Twinnie-Lee Moore headed off to star in West End musicals, and appeared as a contestant on The Voice.

She went on to become a film actress as well as starring in TV soap, Hollyoaks as Porsche McQueen.

Now, gearing up for her forth-coming album tour, the 32-year-old, whose hits include Lie to Me, Social Babies and Better when I'm drunk, said: “It’s kind of like my home-coming performing at The Crescent - I always enjoy coming back to you.

“A lot has happened in my life since last year, I’m supporting Rick Astley on his arena tour and I’m playing the O2 arena in a couple of weeks for the C2C (Country to Country).

“This is my first headline tour and I’m so excited. If you’re coming to the show in York you will definitely be entertained - we’ll put on a good show!”

Other dates on the tour - which Twinnie said is almost sold out in its entirety - include March 13 at C2C: Country To Country, March 17 at Stereo in Glasgow, March 18 at Manchester’s The Deaf Institute, The 02 Academy, Birmingham on March 19, on March 20 she’ll be at Louisiana, Bristol and on March 24 she’s at Omeara, London.

It’s a pre-album release tour for Twinnie’s new album, Hollywood Gypsy which is released on April 17.

Twinnie and Filmore will be at The Crescent on Sunday, March, 22. Doors open at 7.30pm.

The Crescent Working Men’s Club was established more than 100 years ago, with the site being run by a family since 2015 and hosting a range of events from live music to theatre, comedy, films, workshops for young people, book fairs and charity get-togethers.

As The Press reported in October last year, fears for the future of The Crescent arose after an application was submitted to turn a day nursery next door into flats.