A YORK musician has released her debut album - inspired by her own experiences of grief after losing her husband to cancer.

Cristina Crespo, who has lived in York for seven years after moving to the UK from Spain, released her first album called ‘With You to the Threshold’ late last month.

The self-produced 11-track album, which was three years in the making, looks to capture the raw emotions of grief.

Cristina, 41, said: “This album brings visibility to the experience and the emotions of grief.

“It was created to raise awareness and understanding, and to facilitate the release of those emotions."

Cristina’s music confronts the pain of loss through an acoustic combination of western classical and world instruments, together with vocals.

She said the idea was to start a conversation about grief, break down taboos and create cohesion and solidarity in the community.

Cristina added: “Music can reach places in our brains, hearts and souls that no other medium can, and has the capacity to bring communities together in solidarity.”

Cristina wants her music to connect with others who may have also experienced bereavement or who may be close to those who have.

The musician said: “With You to the Threshold was born out of a personal experience but it was always my intention to go beyond my own loss and to tap into the universal human experience of grief.

“We have lost contact with death as a natural process. Grief is a big ‘taboo’ and that’s very unhealthy. While I often talk about my experience, most people don’t. This means people can feel very isolated when they have experienced a bereavement and that can make a difficult period of your life even harder to deal with.”

As a multi-instrumentalist, Cristina naturally turned to music to express herself in her bereavement.

Cristina added: “I’ve never created anything like this album before, but I’ve always felt that the job of artists in society is to delve deep down into the human experience and to create works about it.”

On the day of the album’s release, York residents were invited to hear the album as a sound installation in association with Riding Lights Theatre Company at the Friargate Theatre, in Lower Friargate, York.

Cristina now teaches adults and children from her home studio ‘The Flute Connection’ in York. Cristina has also spoken at the British Flute Society and lectured in the Department of Music at the University of York.

In 2016, she began to write, record and produce her own music.