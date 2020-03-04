ALL EYES will be on Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he makes his Budget debut on March 11 against a politically-charged backdrop.

At a time of economic uncertainty, most recently hit by the impact of coronavirus and flooding, business figures from York and North Yorkshire have given their views on what they want to see in the Budget 2020.

Carolyn Franks, of the Federation for Small Businesses, said: “Small businesses will be looking to the Chancellor to deliver on manifesto commitments to cut employment costs, reform business rates, end late payments and increase infrastructure investment.

“The budget needs to inject confidence into the economy, experiencing an ongoing an unprecedented slump, with the added worries of corona virus and recent flooding, leaving business owners uncertain of supply chains, and customers nervous.

“A review of sole traders access to finance including credit and mortgage finance, and restoring inflation-linked increases to the VAT registration point of £85,000 would be helpful to the smallest businesses.

“With infrastructure investment, a priority must be broadband, ensuring small firms everywhere have access to download speeds of minimum 10bps by 2021.

“Scrapping entrepreneurs’ relief would destroy the futures of thousands of business owners currently planning retirement. Small business owners don’t have the pension opportunities that employees do, and for many, their retirement plans involves selling their business at the end of their working life. Also, for family firms, bringing these into the scope of inheritance tax would be unpopular, causing families to break up or shut their businesses in order to afford the new tax bills.

“It is time for government to show that they are pro business, and especially pro small businesses, who make up the majority of businesses, by removing disincentives to entrepreneurship, growth and investment. All that the majority of self employed and small businesses want is a level playing field and some help to mitigate the risks of running a business. We have seen the smallest businesses under increased pressure from rising costs, and it is time to give these hardworking tax payers some good news.”

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at York-based Aviva, one of the city’s biggest employers and the UK’s largest insurer for pensions, said: “Saving into a pension is now a mass movement. For the first time since record began, 2019 saw a majority of working-age adults actively saving in a private pension. That is more than 20 million people. And York-based Aviva is the UK’s number one pension provider.

“Private pensions often feature in the Budget. They are the biggest source of private wealth in the UK and arguably cost the government £50bn every year, in the form of tax relief. Where the money lies, the Chancellor’s eye will often follow.

“The Government has given a commitment not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance. So, if it wants to raise money, it could be tempted to cut this tax relief bill. But taking action would not be pain free. The Chancellor could upset more than 20 million people. And he also knows we need to encourage people to save more, not less. Today, the odds are against radical reform. We may, however, see a review.

“There is also growing pressure on the government to stop increasing the state pension age – currently set to rise to 68 from 2039. To do so could be very popular, but would be very costly. Money is tight, so I expect him to resist this temptation, at this time.”

Andrew Digwood, a partner, dispute resolution, of York-based law firm Rollits, said a fundamental review of the business rates system would be very welcome to many businesses, their advisers and those interested in revitalising town and city centres and the commercial property market.

“It is sometimes said that business rates, as they currently stand, represent a tax on businesses before they’ve even made a profit, and certainly the current system seems to offer some skewed incentives (intentionally or otherwise) around where businesses locate, and what investment can be made in property improvements, as well as plant and machinery.

“All this is against a background of the UK having an acknowledged need to dramatically improve its productivity, for which such investment is essential, and a wish by Government to see a ‘levelling up’ of the economy across the regions of the country where, as we see locally, many of those regions are suffering from business closures and void spaces in town and city streets.

“There have been promises to look at business rates before from previous administrations, but I would like to see Mr Sunak move away from the principle of ‘fiscal neutrality’ and introduce new, simpler incentives, which ideally should be responsive both to local economic conditions and the wider economic cycle as well as being supportive of environmental improvements made by businesses. It would also be a great signal to business if, in carrying out any review of business rates, the Chancellor would remove plant and machinery from the valuation process, incentivising investments which improve productivity and also look at the point at which rates are increased when a property is expanded or improved, and before rates are applied to a new build property.

“The Government must find a way in this budget of encouraging innovation and investment in businesses, if they are to achieve their proposed ‘levelling up’ of the nation’s economy that is essential if all parts of the UK are to realise their maximum potential and help to drive the country’s economic resilience and success as we move beyond this year’s Brexit transition.”

Wesley Coultas, investment director at York-based Walker Crips Investment Management Ltd, said he would encourage the Chancellor to maintain Business Relief (BR) for inheritance tax purposes in its current form, or at least in a very similar form.

“The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) conducted a review into inheritance tax in July 2019, at the Chancellor’s request, and one area it addressed was Business Relief on holdings listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

“The BR rules were originally introduced as part of the 1976 Finance Act to help prevent the forced break-up of family businesses in order to pay inheritance tax liabilities. The OTS report questioned whether it is now within the policy intent of BR to extend the relief to such (AIM-listed) shares, given that breaking up a business to pay an IHT liability is not necessarily an issue when its shares are listed on a public stock exchange.

“We would argue that BR should be maintained but rather the definition and purpose of the rules in respect of AIM-listed shares should be updated and made more relevant. This is because we believe the BR rules have encouraged significant, sustained investment into the shares of many companies (such as small or early stage companies), which has helped them to grow. It would be a great shame if the Chancellor was to remove what is undoubtedly a major incentive for investors to provide much-needed and valuable support to some of the country’s most exciting small and growing companies.”