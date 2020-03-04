THE owners of a well-known York restaurant have embarked on a fresh culinary venture by opening a new doner kebab-style restaurant.

Barbaros Ayata and Mustafa Sengun, who run Caesars restaurant in Goodramgate, have opened the Jorvik Doner House, in Church Street, York.

The new fast-food eatery will be serving fresh donor-kebabs, sandwiches, burgers and salads.

The restaurant - which opened last week and also operates as a takeaway service - is an £80,000 investment that will be open from 11am until 11pm every day.

The venue can house up to 30 people at a time and also serves a selection of coffees, teas, as well as desserts.

But the owners have set their sets on expanding the venue's opening hours until 4am, and taking the business all across Yorkshire.

Mustafa said they drew inspiration for the eatery from seeing how popular kebabs are in Germany and Turkey.

He said: “There is definitely a growing market for a healthier and more nutritious kebab in the UK and we think this will prove popular in York.

“We want people to be able to come in through the day and enjoy lunch and dinner, and also late at night if students or tourists have been out late.

“We think we are different from other Kebab shops.

"Our bread is homemade and vegan. We also provide vegetarian options as well as classic meat and chicken kebabs. There is something for everyone.”

The team is also looking to employ new staff, as the restaurant becomes more well-known.

Mustafa added: “We are hoping to employ seven or eight new staff members if we open for longer."

The menu at Jorvik Doner House includes a Jorvik doner sandwich - £4.95 for chicken and £6.95 for meat doner.

A plate of chicken doner, chips, salad and bread costs £8.95, while the meat doner plate with chips, salad and bread will set you back £9.95.

A vegetarian durum wrap - with falafel, hummus and salad - costs £4.95.

To find out more, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jorvikdoner/?ref=py_c