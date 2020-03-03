A YOUNG woman, born and bred in York, has entered in the running for Miss North Yorkshire 2020.

Kayley Metcalfe, 23, decided to enter the competition for a number of reasons.

She said: “ I decided to enter mainly to push myself out of my comfort zone, boost my self-confidence and make my family proud.”

Another factor the drew Kayley into the competition was the fact that it is a big supporter of children’s hospice, Zoë’s Place.

Kayley has organised a charity five-a-side football tournament event on March 28 at Hopgrove playing fields, which will raise funds for the children’s hospice.

Kayley, who works as an operations coordinator for VetPartners Ltd, went on to say: “The competition is also a chance to be a role model, which is so important to me with having two young nieces.

“I want them both to grow up to believe they can do anything they put their minds to and grow up empowering each other.”

For further information on this year’s Miss North Yorkshire competition, visit: http://www.missnorthyorkshire.co.uk/