BELLA Brown has joined the family department store as its marketing and visual manager.

Bella, 26, a fashion design graduate, is the fifth generation to join Browns department store, which was founded in 1890 by her great great grandfather Henry Rhodes Brown, who opened the original store in Nessgate. The business relocated to Davygate in 1906. Today, its managing director is Nicholas Brown – Bella’s father. Her brother, Toby, has also joined the business, working in the management team.

Bella said she hoped to bring lots of new creative ideas to the business, and has already made her mark by creating colourful window displays. Besides responsibility for how the store looks, she is in charge of its social media, marketing and branding.

She said: “I’d like to make it the Harrods of the North.”