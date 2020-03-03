NETWORK Rail is recruiting dozens of new signallers in York and surrounding areas.

A recruitment event is being held in the city to highlight the careers available in signalling to ensure the railway operates safely by setting signals, controlling level crossings and allowing trains to run.

Network Rail is recruiting about 60 new signallers for various roles in the Rail Operating Centre in York (ROC) on the edge of the York Central site, and other locations including Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and the North East.

Most signallers at Network Rail begin their careers in signal boxes and then progress to the state-of-the-art York ROC, where the signalling systems for areas across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and along the East Coast Main Line have been moved to.

The £25 million centre opened in 2014 and controls rail operations across the length of the country. It was created in a bid to reduce delays and improve capacity.

John Doyle started working as a signaller 18 months ago and was based at Hammerton signal box on the York to Harrogate line.

He now controls the running of the railway in the Brough area from the ROC.

He said: “Signallers oversee the safety of the railway. No train moves without our say so. If there’s an incident, we are there to step in and get the railway running again.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work using both signalling systems; in the older signal boxes from around 60 years ago and with the modern signalling system in the ROC.

“I enjoy getting a buzz from the responsibility, as you get to make the decisions about a big area of the railway.”

The signaller recruitment event will take place on Saturday, March 14 at the ROC in York.

Signallers, managers and members of staff will be able to offer advice, answer questions and show people some of the operational workstations which control the signalling systems on the railway.

Anyone who would like to attend will need to book a place.

Signallers join Network Rail from a wide range of backgrounds and go through intense training which is provided as part of an accredited apprenticeship scheme.

John came from an events management role and said: “You have a lot of responsibility, but Network Rail don’t put pressure on you. The training starts in a classroom and you get as long as you need until you feel comfortable.”

John who has moved up three positions since joining Network Rail said: “There’s loads of opportunities here. If you’ve got the right attitude, the practical skills will follow. Network Rail are 100 percent behind you.”