A PEDESTRIAN was slightly injured when a bus and a car collided on a North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at 11.40 am yesterday near a new roundabout on the High Street in Knaresborough.

"The ambulance attended and a pedestrian, who was crossing the road at the time of the collision, suffered minor injuries," said a spokeswoman.

"The driver and passenger of the car were both shaken but no injuries and the bus driver and bus passengers also reported no injuries."