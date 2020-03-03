POLICE searches are continuing today (Tuesday) to find an 81-year-old man missing from a village north of York.

Brian Warriss was last seen at his home in Aldwark at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

Officers are particularly appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage recorded in the area around the time Mr Warriss went missing.

He is of slim build, and has blue eyes and a grey moustache. He was wearing a red fleece top, navy blue trousers and a red hat.

North Yorkshire Police said extensive searches are continuing today in and around Aldwark. The search is being assisted by the York Rescue Boat and a specialist police search team.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police urgently on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference 12200036416.