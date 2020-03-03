A MAN allegedly grabbed a mother's arm at a bus stop in York city centre and tried to snatch her phone.
The attempted robbery took place between 11.50am and 12.15pm on February 12 when the woman was waiting to catch a bus with her child in a pushchair and her partner who was standing nearby, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force explained: "An unknown male approached the female, held one of her arms before attempting to grab her phone from her. He was luckily stopped by the female’s partner but remained at the bus stop which was full of other members of the public as the woman got on the bus."
The man is described as white, in his late 20s, slim build, approximately 5ft 10ins in height, short dark coloured hair, with thin sunken cheeks and a light stubble beard.
He was wearing bright orange lensed glasses which were frameless at the bottom and spoke with a European accent.
North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery. In particular, it is appealing for information from any witnesses who were at the bus stop at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Tulip, or email Joshua.Tulip@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200025073.
