BOILERS, towel rails and cooker hobs have been stolen from houses at a building site in Ryedale.
The burglary happened in Malton over the weekend of February 22 and 23, North Yorkshire Police said, which is now appealing for witnesses and information.
The force said the suspects entered the Lindum Group building site on Rainbow Lane and stole the items from the houses.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jane Jones, or email jane.jones@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200031867.
