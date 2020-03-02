A MAN was shot in the head in a car park in a North Yorkshire town by someone with an air rifle.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at Wentworth Street carpark, Malton at between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Saturday 29 February.
The man suffered an injury to his head that required medical treatment.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc70 Louise Neville-Beck or email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200035771.