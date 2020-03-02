A WOMAN bravely clung onto her bag after two men tried to rob her in the street at night.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the attempted robbery in Foxwood, York.

It happened at the parade of shops in Beagle Ridge Drive, Foxwood, on Thursday, February 27 at around 9.30pm, but information was just released by police today.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said two males attempted to steal a handbag from the woman in her 50s.

They added: "The woman bravely held on to her bag, and the suspects ran off without it.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident and to anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation, including the identification of the two males involved."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1368 Daniel Kossick. You can also email daniel.kossick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200035077.