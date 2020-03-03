PLANS for a new gateway and extensions to restaurants at Vangarde Shopping Park have been submitted.

A new landscaped area and entrance arch between the Community Stadium and the retail park could be created.

And the area behind the current row of restaurants - which includes Frankie & Benny's, Costa, Nandos and Prezzo - will be smartened up.

The designs are set to feature green walls - covered with plants.

The planning application says three of the kiosks would get single storey extensions at the back - and that the area around the restaurants would be turned into a space for events to be held.

A statement says: "Architecturally currently the kiosks are very much orientated to trade from/to the retail park to the east.

"The opposite west façades are very much service zones and back of house spaces with minimal connectivity of the internal public trading space in this direction.

"The one sided nature of the kiosks has to be addressed to integrate them and blur the boundaries of adjacent new leisure development, revitalising the existing kiosk units."

The bin enclosures would be hidden with planted walls and backlit signs installed.

And a new gateway into Vangarde would be created at the walkway between the restaurants.

It would have an arch - featuring signs - and electronic screens to help shoppers, sports fans and people using the new leisure centre facilities.

The Giraffe restaurant in the row of kiosks closed last June.

The plans would see two trees removed, new grass areas created behind the units and benches installed.

A sculpture to the north of the row of restaurants would be moved and the area paved in order to create a space for events.