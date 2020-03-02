POLICE are concerned about a man who sleeps rough in York city centre - who has not been heard from for some time.
Officers are appealing for help to find 58-year-old Nigel Cook.
He is known to sleep rough at locations around the city centre.
And he has occasional contact with family in West Yorkshire - but they are worried because they have not heard from him for some time.
Police have made enquiries but have not been able to find him.
Nigel is described as white, 5 ft 9 ins tall, with a large build and blonde hair.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote reference 12200033028.