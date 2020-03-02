RESIDENTS and businesses in York are being asked to have their say on the future of the city centre.

A major 12-week consultation has launched today to help City of York Council create a long term vision called My City Centre.

An online survey will explore issues ranging from affordability, community and the environment to digital technologies, transport, leisure and culture. It can be completed at www.york.gov.uk/mycitycentreyork.

An exhibition and series of drop-in events are also planned in the city centre and around wider York where the public will be encouraged to share their views on some of the challenges facing the city centre through responding to the questionnaire and other interactive elements. The exhibition starts at York Explore, Museum Street from March 2-26 before stints at Burnholme and then Acomb. The first two drop-in events are being held on Saturday 14 March on Parliament Street and Friday 20th March at St Helen’s Square, both 10am-2pm.

On Monday March 23, a workshop session led by retail expert Bill Grimsey provides a further opportunity to discussion the future of the city centre in more detail. Tickets can be obtained at https://mycitycentreworkshop.eventbrite.co.uk

Commenting on why the Council is seeking the views of all communities across York, Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for strategic planning, said city centres were going through a period of unprecedented change and councils had to plan for the future.

“Major cities never stand still and York has always responded to, and pioneered, change to meet different needs,” he said. “All cities are facing big challenges. Whether it’s changing consumer behaviour driven by technology, growing transport and environmental challenges or housing shortages, and this is an opportunity for us to lead the way.

“Although York has the second lowest percentage of empty city centre shops in the country, as well as lots of family-friendly and free activities, we cannot rest on our laurels. We’re determined to work with our communities to ensure the city centre remains a great source of pride for residents and one of the country’s most popular places to visit.”

Following the first round of consultation a draft vision will be created which will then be tested through further consultation and a final vision will be approved by the council’s executive in October/November this year.

The full details for the exhibitions are:

Touring exhibition

Mon 2 March – Fri 27 March @ York Explore

Mon 30 March – Fri 17 April @ Centre@Burnholme/ Tang Hall Explore

Mon 20 April – Fri 8 May @ Acomb Explore

Mon 11 May – Fri 22 May @ City of York Council West Offices

Staffed drop-in sessions

Wednesday 18 March, 11.30am to 1pm and 5.30pm to 7pm @ York Explore

Tuesday 7 April, 10am to 2pm @ Centre@Burnholme/ Tang Hall Explore

Thursday 30 April, 10am to 2pm @ Acomb Explore

Wednesday 13 May, 3pm to 6pm @ City of York Council West Offices