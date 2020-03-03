PLANS for a new office building on the site of Fibbers live music venue have been submitted.

The club closed in January - and the owners are "actively seeking a replacement live music space in York" according to a spokesman for the developers.

Under the proposals, the current building at 3 to 5 Toft Green would be demolished to make way for a new four-storey office block.

And the development would have a roof garden at first floor level.

A spokesman for developers North Star said: “This development will create much needed new offices, supports the council’s aspiration to attract high quality jobs to the city, and help tackle the chronic lack of grade A office space in the city centre.

“It will add to the renaissance that has taken place in this area over recent years.

“We are working with councillors and the York Music Venue Network on various options for new music venues in the city centre.”

A consultation was held for people to have their say on the plans - including an open event and feedback forms.

The planning application says more than 40 people attended the workshop and 12 feedback forms were received.

It says: "The general tone of the feedback was positive and the vast majority of people that have commented so far can see the benefits of the redevelopment of this site into new high quality offices."

The new Hudson Quarter development opposite the site is set to create a new route between Toft Green and the railway station.

And the planning application says the offices will complement next door Grade I-listed Micklegate House.

Previous ideas for the site included a new hotel or apartment block.

But the developers want to turn the site - which was also home to Bierkeller bar and gentlemen's club Black Orchid - into a 16,500 sq ft grade A office building. They say it will help meet the shortage of good offices in the city centre.

The planning application says: "Toft Green has historically been ‘backland’ development and as such has a fragmentary nature.

"The buildings are now in poor condition, and the site has been assessed by heritage experts as detracting from the setting and significance of Micklegate House, as well as making a negative contribution to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area."

It is hoped the offices will be used by York companies - enabling them to grow - and that new businesses will also be attracted to the city.

View the application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk ref 20/00314.