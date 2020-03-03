DRAMATIC pictures taken inside new build homes in East Yorkshire overwhelmed by water show the full scale of destruction caused by devastating floods.

Houses in Snaith have been left underwater a few years after they were built following record levels of rainfall in the area.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said yesterday that water levels in Snaith have continued to slowly reduce but are still high in the nearby village of East Cowick.

The authority added that while levels remain high in East Cowick, the threat of further flooding is subsiding.

It confirmed that, as of yesterday, 69 properties in East Cowick had been flooded, since the River Aire overtopped its banks last week.

Another 24 properties had been flooded in Snaith.

No properties in West Cowick had been flooded.

A total of 121 properties had been evacuated in Snaith, East Cowick and West Cowick.

Andrew Percy, the MP for the area, met with residents and Environment Agency chiefs on Sunday, and called for the government to review how it allocates flood defence money.

Mr Percy, Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole, said: “We live in a flood risk area, but there’s no precedent of it in this area, there’s no record of flooding in this area.

“There has been a record level of rainfall, but it is becoming more normal and we need to look at how we need to manage flood resources in the country.

“Simply having all the water landing here at the bottom of the catchment isn’t ideal.

“The government is going to have to do a full review of how we deposit flood defence resources.”

The Priory Church in Snaith continues to operate as a rest centre where residents can access any additional support.