A FORMER police staff member has been jailed for four years possessing and distributing thousands of indecent images of children and voyeurism.

Bradley Paul Smith, aged 36, from York, worked as a safety camera van operator with North Yorkshire Police until he was arrested on February 6 last year and suspended from duty.

His employment with the force has been terminated.

Detective Sergeant Lee Allenby, of the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team, said a “very concerning” aspect of the investigation is that Smith, while still on police duties and on the same day of his arrest, had uploaded two Category A indecent images of children on his personal tablet device.

He added: “This showed how deeply he was embroiled in this depraved and secretive world. However, there is no evidence or suggestion that offences were committed using police equipment.”

Smith’s arrest stemmed from information supplied to North Yorkshire Police by the National Crime Agency’s Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP).

North Yorkshire Police’s Online Abuse & Exploitation Team conducted an extensive inquiry which included numerous smart phones, tablets and laptops being forensically examined by the Digital Forensics Unit to secure evidence.

A large collection of indecent images of children, going back to 2011, were recovered including those classified in the most extreme Category A, as well as Category B and C offences.

The investigation team also recovered numerous videos taken from inside the men’s changing room at a local gym, a video of a teenager getting changed inside a bedroom and a child asleep on a bed. Officers were able to prove that Smith had filmed these particular videos himself.

On December 9 last year, Smith was charged with two counts of distribution of indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of taking an indecent image of a child, and eight counts of voyeurism.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on January 14 this year and the case was committed to York Crown Court on February 10 where Smith pleaded guilty to the following offences:

• On February 6, 2019, distributed indecent photos – namely two indecent videos – of a child in the most extreme Category A

• Between June 13, 2017 and February 7, 2019, distributed five indecent images of a child in Category C

• On or before February 6, 2019, made 490 indecent photographs of children in Category A, consisting of 247 images and 243 movies

• On or before February 6, 2019, made 528 indecent photographs of children in Category B, consisting of 342 images and 186 movies

• On or before February 6, 2019, made 2,643 photographs in Category C, consisting of 2,608 images and 35 movies

• Took an indecent photograph of a child in York between June 30, 2014 and April 21, 2015

• Eight counts of voyeurism between June 2014 and July 2019

Smith was released on bail ahead of today’s (Monday) sentencing at York Crown Court where he was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders’ register.

DS Allenby said: “When the evidence of his offending was presented to him during the investigation, Bradley Smith initially claimed he was only interested in adult pornography and that the indecent images of children were downloaded accidentally.

“However, we were able to prove beyond doubt that he is a serious offender and it is pleasing that he admitted his guilt at court. He is now facing up to the consequences of his sickening actions.

“This case shows that North Yorkshire Police is determined and equipped to secure justice in such a complex investigation. Also that we operate without fear or favour even when the suspect works for the same police force.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Smith has fuelled an industry where children suffer the most horrific abuse for the sexual gratification of sickening individuals like him, who can access these images and videos in just a few clicks.

“The NSPCC is calling on tech companies, law enforcement and government to work together to find ways to cut this vile material off at source.”

Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000, while children and young people can contact Childline free and confidentially on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk