BEER lovers can enjoy award-winning brews, Six Nations rugby and live music at an annual festival in East Yorkshire this weekend.

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club has again teamed up with Sutton upon Derwent village hall committee to stage the Sutton Beer Festival on Saturday.

Now in its eighth year, the beer festival has become a popular fixture for locals, beer lovers and rugby fans who descend on the village hall.

More than a dozen cask beers and lagers will be on offer from all corners of Yorkshire, including a local contribution from along both banks of the River Derwent, with village pub and festival sponsor the St Vincent's Arms providing its own St Vincent golden ale and Pivovar from over the bridge in Elvington delivering a barrel of Pilsner lager.

The Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton is coordinating the beer, sending its signature Woodhouse Grange amber ale, created specially for the cricket club, and providing the evening's music after the rugby's final whistle with head brewer Tony Rogers taking to the stage as half of the country, blue grass and sixties duo ‘Habitual Drunkards’.

A selection of cider, gin, wine and soft drinks will also be available, plus hot food snacks.

Live coverage of Saturday's two six nations rugby matches will be shown on the big screen in the village hall with Ireland v Italy at 2.15pm and England v Wales at 4.45pm. The event gets underway at 12.30pm and continues until late.

Tickets are £5 and include a festival programme and sponsored glass. They are available on the door or in advance from Martin Smith on 07985343859 or John Newlove on 01904 608524.