TOWN criers from far-flung lands including Australia and Bermuda will descend on a North Yorkshire town for a prestigious competition this summer.

The 42nd Ancient and Honourable Guild Of Town Criers (AHGTC) Championships will come to Helmsley on July 18.

Invitations have been sent out to more than 145 members of the AHGTC throughout England and Wales for the event.

This is the first time the championships have been held in the north of England since 1991.

Four overseas town criers have already committed to travel to the event, coming from as far away as Victor Harbour in Australia, New Glasgow in Nova Scotia and Bermuda.

The Helmsley in Business group is hosting the championships and helping to organise the event and local businesses have been keen to lend their support.

Wharfedale Homes and Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors will be the main sponsors of the event, while Thomas of Helmsley and Deep Blue Fish & Chips will provide meals for the competitors and their consorts. Other local businesses will be offering support by providing gazebos and logistical assistance on the day. The Yorkshire Society have also lent their promotional support to the event.

The criers will be welcomed at Helmsley Town Hall before the competition in both the late morning and afternoon in Helmsley’s Walled Garden, with the backdrop of Helmsley Castle.

Helmsley’s town crier David Hinde, who will be announcing and introducing all the criers and as host crier does not compete, said: “Helmsley is very proud to host the Guild championships, which is great news for the town, great news for visitors and a superb free event for residents.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for all their support thus far. We’re very lucky to have such a wonderful and atmospheric venue as the Walled Garden and a friendly and supportive local community.”

Phil Bell, chief executive of The Yorkshire Society, said: “The Yorkshire Society celebrates and promotes everything that is great about Yorkshire and congratulates Helmsley’s businesses and its crier in bringing this superb major town crying championships to Yorkshire in July.”

Owen Collier, chairman of the Ancient & Honourable Guild of Town Criers, said: “In July town criers from many parts of this country and overseas will assemble in Helmsley to take part in the Ancient and Honourable Guild Championships, bringing colour and pageantry to this historic town. Come and hear for yourselves the interesting features of the towns being represented and see if you can pick this year’s champion. They must have a voice that is loud and clear, a pleasant personality and devotion to duty. All in a spirited and friendly competition in the ‘Battle of the Bells’. On behalf of the members special thanks go to Helmsley’s crier David Hinde for organising this year’s prestigious event.”

