MORE than 4,000 people living in York have applied for settled or pre-settled status as part of the EU settlement scheme, government figures show.

Figures from the Home Office show that since August 2018, 4,600 EU nationals living in York have applied to the scheme.

More than 2,500 have applied for settled status, while 1,700 have applied for pre-settled status.

Settled status is for individuals who have lived in the UK for longer than five years, while pre-settled status applies to those who have lived in the UK for less than five years.

More than 4,000 of the applicants are between the ages of 18-64 - and 500 under the age of 18.

Martin Brooks, a spokesman for the campaign group York For Europe, said that the figures represented ‘good news’ but that there was still a large number of people in York and across the country who are yet to apply.

He said: “So far, around 2.6 million EU nationals have applied for citizenship but that means 3.5 million people who are qualified to apply still haven’t.

“This is a big shortfall and EU nationals in York need to make sure that they have applied if they haven’t."

Councillor Darryl Smalley, City of York Council executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said he was pleased that thousands of European nationals living in York had applied to the EU settlement scheme so far.

He added: "Late last year we sent a letter to EU residents sending a clear message of warmth and support and reminding them of the organisations in the city that are ready and waiting to help.

"We are continuing to reach out to EU nationals and support them in any way we can.

"For anyone wanting more information on how we can help, please visit www.york.gov.uk/EUSettlementScheme.”

In November, the then security minister Brandon Lewis indicated that EU citizens could be deported if they did not apply.

Under the scheme, EU citizens and their relatives, plus those from the European Economic Area (EEA) countries of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, are asked to apply to confirm their immigration status.