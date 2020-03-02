A 22-YEAR-OLD man has died after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the collision near Sherburn-in-Elmet on Sunday at around 9.15pm.

A red Mini Cooper travelling along Fenton Lane towards Church Fenton, left the road and came to rest in a field, the force said.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 22-year-old man from the Tadcaster area, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died, the force confirmed.

Anyone who saw the Mini travelling along Fenton Lane or leaving the road, or has any dash-cam footage, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Michael Rowan or email Michael.Rowan465@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote incident number 12200036516.