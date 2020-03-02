MORE Humberside Police officers are set to be trained and equipped with Tasers, it has been announced today.
It comes after the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Humberside, Keith Hunter, successfully bid for £99,000 of funding from the Government.
Currently the force is equipped with 150 Tasers.
The Home Office recently invited funding bids for additional Tasers and a bid was submitted by the PCC’s Office to help meet the force’s needs.
The £99,000, coupled with existing funding, will allow for an additional 40 Tasers to be bought in the current financial year and a further 80 Tasers in 2020/21.
This will take the total number to 270, an 80 per cent increase on current provision.
Mr Hunter commented: “I am delighted that through a bid from my office we will be able to bring the force up to the level of Tasers the chief constable considers appropriate.”
He added that it will enable the force to “provide an additional element of safety for their officers at a time of increasing numbers of unacceptable assaults and violence against those working on behalf of the public.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment