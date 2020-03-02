The review by Maxine Gordon of Milton Jones at the York Barbican (Mission accomplished, February 25) was spot on. Having seen many comedy productions, the warm-up acts, usually featuring young comedians, can often be mediocre and not very funny, but Tom Houghton was the best I have seen. It is no wonder that he has his own touring show when he ends this current tour in a couple of months. Two very funny men, with completely different styles, but each with the common ethic of no swearing in their acts.

Geoff Robb, Dunnington