Congratulations on your news item regarding the new bridge under construction at Goathland station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (Just magic! Historic Goathland rail bridge renewed, February 26).

Your article is very informative except for your report on where the funding has come from! There is no such thing as EU money! This money is paid by the hard working tax payers of the UK. In fact, if the funding had come direct from the UK, we could have afforded double that amount as we only got back 50 per cent of what we paid in.